Tommy Francis entered eternal rest unexpectedly on April 25, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1972 to Tom Francis Jr. and Charlotte Susan. Tommy spent most of his life living in Whiteriver and Mcnary on the White Mountain Apache Reservation where he met his wife and the mother of his four children.
Early on in life Tommy experienced plenty of places and met tons of people. He would talk of living in Tempe, AZ and Idaho for example. Tommy enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He would also go camping almost every year to go shed hunting for antlers. One memory everyone remembers him by the most of his family and friends, was when he won state champ for wrestling at Alchesay High School and Pocatello High School. After high school Tommy started work as a carpenter. Later moving from Whiteriver to Mcnary and started work there as a blackjack dealer. A number of years later he and his family moved back to Whiteriver, where he spent the remainder of his life. Tommy was always charismatic, funny and loving. His death was unexpected and sudden. Tommy will be missed greatly.
He is survived by his wife and 4 children.
Viewing and burial will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Cooley Mountain Cemetery ½ mile South of Hon-Dah Casino.
