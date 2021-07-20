Tommy Lindsey Jr.

Tommy Ray Lindsey Jr, 47, passed away on July 4th, 2021.
Tommy is survived by wife Shelley; children, Jacob, Vincent, and Alexander Lindsey and Douglas, Craig, Kelley, and Brandy Hill; and 9 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at Owens Livingston Mortuary, in Show Low from 2:00-5:00 pm.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 24, at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 3048 Highway 77, Overgaard Az from 10:00-11:00 am. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Overgaard Park.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.