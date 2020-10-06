Tommy Stephenson

On July 15 we lost a true cowboy, Thomas Jerry Stephenson. He worked from dawn to dusk. He always fed the animals before he ate. His friends were also his family. He never turned down a kid that wanted to rope with him.
He was born in Mitchell, Oregon and raised on the family ranch. Bear Creek Ranch, sometimes riding a horse to school. He was born February 29, 1936 – leap year. His mom made March 1, 1936 his birthday. He was 84 years old.
He married Patrica Dutchuk and they had two children, Bobby Stephenson (Delauna) and Debbie Thrasher. He later married Judy Culp Stephenson and gained Three more kids. Kelly Knight Hoskins (Kim), Karen Knight Finch, and Kori Culp Derr.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Arona Stephenson; granddaughters, Heather Cluff and Brooke Stephenson; sisters Cass, Bess, Lois and brother Billie. He had 14 grandkids, 35 great-grandkids, seven great great-grandkids.
Tommy worked for the White Mountain Apache Tribe for many years at different times. He had many friends that worked at Fatco. He also worked for Reid Smith Trucking and Wally Smith in Overgaard. He loved working in the woods.
He and Judy have lived in Linden for 23 years. He enjoyed the wonderful people that lived there.
A Memorial Roping will be held at Linden Valley Arena Sat. Oct. 10 . Books close at 10 a.m.
A Memorial Service will be held after the roping at approximately 3 p.m.
His ashes will be taken to Mitchell Oregon May 29, 2021 for a service there where he has lots of family.
