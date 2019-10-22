Tonilynn Doyle

Tonilynn Harris Welchman Doyle, 68, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home in Show Low. She was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Los Angeles, California, to Conway William Harris and Jacqueline Marie Stormes Harris.
She earned an associate degree in nursing in California. She worked in California and Arizona for 35 years. She was a member of the 126th Medical Company/Air Ambulance Unit. She also served in the 65th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. She worked with veterans in Show Low and served for four years as the American Legion Commander of Post 76.
She is survived by her two sons: Michael and Conlin.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, at 12:30 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with full military honors. A second memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 241 E. McNeil in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
