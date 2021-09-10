Tony Wycliffe

Tony Augustine Wycliffe passed away August 30, 2021. He was born February 2, 1949, near Navajo Pit in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Tony always put his family first and loved being a father and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Toni Wycliffe-Hastings, Jennifer Wycliffe; sons: Tom Wycliffe, Billy Wycliffe, Brian Wycliffe; 11 grandchildren; his great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services were held September 8, 2021, at the Riverside Church in East Fork. Interment followed at the Sunrise Cemetery in East Fork.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.