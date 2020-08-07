Tonya Ivins

Tonya Maureen Ivins entered eternal rest on July 27, 2020 in Whiteriver, Arizona. She was born on January 24, 1992 to parents Connie Alchesay and Casey Ivins.
From the time Tonya was born, she was a happy little girl. When she turned 4, she attended Head-Start where she became a Princess. She also loved riding horses with her Dad.
When Tonya was 7 years old, she came into our life. Her education was learned at a few different schools. She attended school at Cibecue Elementary for a few years, then Linden Christian School. From 9th through 11th grade she attended Show Low High School, where she played Basketball for the Cougars. For her Senior year, Tonya attended and Graduated from High School in Anadarko, Oklahoma.
Tonya was always a loving and caring person who loved all her nieces and nephews.
Tonya is survived by her son, Coltin Jae Walker; mother, Connie Alchesay; father, Casey Ivins; foster parents, Jerry and Corrina Lee; brothers, Raymond Ivins, Kasey Ivins, Shaquille Ivins, Craig Lee and Scott Lee; sisters, Philberta Flores, Florine Lupe, Flora Curley, Holley Hook; grandparents, Audrey Ivins, Agness Lee.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tito Ivins, Maureen C Riley, Anthony Quay Sr, Chester Cooley, Josephine Case, Thelma Quay.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Ivins family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
