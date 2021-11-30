Trampus Hensley

Trampus James Lee Hensley, 45, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 in Springerville. He was born October 25, 1976 in Show Low, the son of Michael T. Hensley and Melinda T. Josay.

Trampus is survived by his parents, brother, Michael T. Hensley, II and sister, Maria J. Hensley.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, E.M. and Juanita DeGlane and Charles, Jr. and Dorthy Hensley.

Trampus graduated from St. Johns High School and was a heavy equipment operator, working all over the United States.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Trampus’ family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.co

Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.

