Travis Baylish, 50, of Turkey Creek, Arizona passed away May 11, 2021 in Show Low, Arizona. He was born May 24, 1970 in Whiteriver to his parents, the late, Lupe Baylish, Sr. and Cyrillia Bead.
Travis is survived by his wife, Melinda Baylish and many beloved family members.
A home service will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, May 17, 2021 519 Turkey Creek Road, Turkey Creek with a viewing beginning at 8:00 A.M. Interment will follow in the Mission View Cemetery in East Fork.
