Travis Smith

Travis Cameron Smith, 52, of Clay Springs Arizona was joyfully embraced by his Heavenly Father on December 21, 2021 after a short illness. Travis is survived by his father Clint Smith, spouse Jennifer Granados-Smith, children; Chadlyn Smith, Brittany Smith-Akin, Ty Smith, Victoria Smith, Hunter Smith, and siblings; Eldon Smith, Deanie Crandell, Jonni Smith, Beau Smith, Tara Price, and Dustin Smith. He was preceded in death by Arenetta Smith; his mother, and his grandparents.
The funeral services will be held at the Clay Springs Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on January 8, 2021, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, graveside services will follow at the Smith Family Ranch Cemetery.
Travis was welcomed into this world on November 27, 1969, in Clay Springs, Arizona to Clint and Arenetta Smith. He lived and worked on his beloved White Mountains his whole life as a highly skilled semi-truck and heavy machine operator. Travis dedicated his life to working on his family ranch and an honest day's work. He happily raised his 5 children on that ranch where he enjoyed a good home grilled steak and wholesome movies surrounded by his loved ones. Travis had a wonderful sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed the lighter side of life, his laughter was infectious and will be dearly missed by those who knew him. He provided unending love and support to all the people in his life.
