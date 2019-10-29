Trevor Curtis

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son, Trevor James Curtis passed away while attending school at the University of Utah. He was a kind-hearted, intelligent 20-year-old who enjoyed mountain biking, hiking, skiing, wake-boarding and of course computer programming. He loved learning and was eager to complete his degree in computer science. He had just received his ski pass in the mail and was counting the days until ski resorts began opening for the winter. He enjoyed long hikes and foot races with his mom Patricia Huffmaster Curtis and he had many great mountain biking and snow skiing adventures with his father, Christopher James Curtis.
He always protected and supported his younger sister Brooke. She misses him so very much and was his best friend from the day she was born.
Trevor is also survived by his grandparents, Dr. James Curtis and Gretchen Curtis of Hayden Lake, Idaho and Dennis and Judy Kotterman of Show Low. As well as uncles, aunts and sweet cousins. "We are touched by the number of people who have expressed that Trevor was the kindest person they have ever known and are so very proud of our son for being the person he was."
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Hansen Mortuary, 6500 E Bell in Scottsdale . All are welcome to attend. Please consider donating to www.puppyluvar.com in Trevor’s honor. Animals adored him because of his kind heart.
"We are also honoring his memory as a family by attempting to be more like Trevor. He had a kind and loving soul. He was a true role model. We love you Trevor! God bless you our sunshine! We know he is in God’s hands now and it brings us great comfort thinking about the endless love and joy he is experiencing."
