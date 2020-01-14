Triciamae Cook

Another angel was called to heaven, Triciamae Darlene Cook died Dec. 3, 2019. She was born March 10, 2003, to Timothy Dale and Mary Dawn Cook
Triciamae was a very unique girl just like her name she was a very goofy, silly girl. She was like the class clown so to speak she could make you laugh just by the expression on her face. When she wasn't making you laugh, she was showing you her very big heart, that not many got to see but when you did you knew you were special to her. And when she did not like you she made that very clear as well she had that outspoken blunt and to the point attitude. She had a love for music since she was a little girl her and her sister Triniti would know every word to certain songs. They would sing them all the time or spit fire what they would call it. Triciamae spent most of her time with her big sister, who also was her best friend. It was almost like they were whole. Uou didn't see one without the other, they always were doing fun crazy stuff together making goofy videos or just taking pictures together.
Triciamae loved being a mother to her son, Terry "lil T." When she was younger she enjoyed spending time outside going camping with her family. Triciamae was pretty well known on the mountain and her death has affected many. One thing Triciamae was able to do was save five lives with her donation of her organs. The five people were able to use her five major organs.
Triciamae is survived by her mom, Mary Cook; sister Triniti (Cole) Cook; her son, Terry Dale Cook Knisley; her boyfriend Terry Knisley; aunt Ninny (Spike) Nelson; uncle Paul Methvin; as well as many aunts uncles and cousins
Triciamae was preceded in death by her dad, Timothy Dale Cook, grandparents Paul and Patricia Methvin, grandma Hollie Cunningham, as well as her great grandparents.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan 25, at The Church in Pinetop, followed by a potluck. Please come join us and share your memories of Triciamae and help celebrate her life. "You will be deeply missed by many sweet Triciamae."
