Triston Al Cody, “Fred,” 22, died March 18, 2023, in Diamond Creek, Arizona.

A one-night wake was held Thursday March 23, 2023, at his maternal grandparents’ residence in Diamond Creek, Arizona. Church services were held Friday March 24, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Fort Apache Branch. Burial followed at Chieftan Cemetary, North Fork, Arizona.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.