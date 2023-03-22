Triston Al Cody, “Fred,” 22, died March 18, 2023, in Diamond Creek, Arizona.
A one-night wake was held Thursday March 23, 2023, at his maternal grandparents’ residence in Diamond Creek, Arizona. Church services were held Friday March 24, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Fort Apache Branch. Burial followed at Chieftan Cemetary, North Fork, Arizona.
“Fred” was born February 11, 2001 at IHS, Whiteriver, Arizona, to Al Cody and Bernaleen Ethelbah. Upon arrival his paternal grandfather was the first to hold dear baby Triston, as he was so excited to meet his new grandchild.
Triston lived a carefree, simple life. He spent many days fishing and camping on and off the rez, as well as taking joyrides through the forest, taking in the sights and smells of nature. He had a passion for horses and the cowboy life, likely inherited from both grandfathers, as they were active participants of rodeo. As a toddler his favorite movie was "8 Seconds," a movie of a young cowboy who achieves his dream of becoming a professional bull-rider. He attempted to emulate Lane Frost of "8 Seconds" by riding calves in local rodeos; however, he never succeeded at riding anything larger than a calf. Eventually he turned his attention to skateboarding, snowboarding, and baseball, all of which he thoroughly enjoyed. Triston also had a passion for drawing. Many of his pieces lined his bedroom wall. When time allowed he played the video game Apex. If he had the time and daydreamed, it was most likely of cars, women, ranching/rodeo and future plans, sadly, all of which will never come to fruition.
Much of Fred’s time was spent with family and friends, filling their souls with laughter and home-cooked meals. You might say that he was a bit of a foodie, loving all cuisines, particularly Apache food. As a child he was quick-witted, replying to a joke with a twinkle in his eye and the signature Cody grin. When Triston was seven years old he asked his aunt, “Do you know who Barack Obama is?” He immediately responded with, “He’s a rockstar!” Anyone who knew Fred would agree that he was the rockstar.
Mr. Cody is survived by his parents Bernaleen Ethelbah and Al and Keri Cody; Rakeen Burnette, Ethan Cody, and Cordell Cody, brothers; Breanna Armstrong and Caitlyn Cody, sisters; Elaine and Rimson Ethelbah, maternal grandparents; Rowena Cooya and Lynn Cody, paternal grandparents; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to sign our online guestbook or to send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
