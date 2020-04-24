Troy Ivins went to be with Lord peacefully on April 13, 2020 in Payson. He was was born on Feb. 19, 1978 to Andrew and Louella Ivins. Troy lived and grew up in Cibecue.
His hobbies included ranching in Oak Creek, loved making wood, antler hunting, visiting with friends, laughing and telling jokes. He enjoyed the outdoor life. He was a man known for his “Integrity” Cibecue will clearly miss him.
Troy is survived by his father, Andrew Ivins; siblings, Herman, Roy, Alfred, Arnold, Vince and Monty; his wife, Mary Sanchez.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louella Ivins; brothers, Larry and Delbert Ivins; sister, Lucinda Henry.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Salt Creek Cemetery, Cibecue, Arizona.
