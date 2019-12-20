Twila Dennee

Twila Valoyce Brimhall Dennee died in the early afternoon Dec. 15, 2019, at her home in Taylor, at the age of 94. She was born April 5, 1925, to the late Joseph Thomas Brimhall and Florence May (Hancock) Brimhall in Linden.
Twila was a gardener. She canned about everything you could grow. She loved to sing and dance. She was a member of a square-dancing club. She was good at sports and loved baseball. All of her family enjoyed her many talents and she was always willing to make things for her family and friends.
Twila was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was the beloved wife and eternal companion to Donald A. Dennee. They were married and sealed on November 27,1957, at the Mesa Arizona Temple. Twila and Don worked at the Mesa and Snowflake Temples together for several years. They also went on a work mission for The Church at the Bishop Storehouse. Twila held various callings in the church including music leader, teacher, visiting teacher, and counselor in the Relief Society.
Twila is survived by her children, Robert (Nancy), Donald W. (Linda), Bill (Laurie), Dianne (Dave), Val (Cathy), Ronald and Donald, Jr. (Kathyrn); daughter-in-law Ruth Dennee Barney; many loved grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Twila was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Dennee; son Kenneth and daughter Bobby; four sisters: Jocie, LaRene, Winona and Sonya; and three brothers, Ted, Larry, and Darrell.
A private viewing for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Silver Creek Stake Center, 300 W Willow Lane in Taylor. Interment will follow at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Dennee family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
