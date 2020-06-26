Tyrone Henry

Tyrone Dean Henry entered into rest on Friday, June 05, in Canyon Day. He was born on September 24, 1986 in Phoenix, to Denise Massey and Wilfred Henry Sr. (deceased) He was a twin and considered himself the big brother!
Tyrone grew up in Canyon Day. He attended Whiteriver Elem. and Canyon Day Jr. High. He eventually finished his high school diploma on-line with Continental Academy.
He loved cheeseburgers and fries (especially from B.K.), spaghetti, pizza, chicken & rice and frybread with beans. He liked the colors blue and black. He loved spending time with his friends and listening to music. Tyrone worked for Walmart in Tucson for two years and at LaVie in Pinetop.
Tyrone leaves behind his son, Blake Henry; brother, Tyson Henry, Wilfred Henry Jr. and Gifford Henry; mother, Denise Henry; aunts, Virginia Aday, Yolanda Walker, Ruby Ann Footrace, Rose Clay and Valerie Lynn Henry; uncles, Silas Dazen Jr. and Alfred Henry Sr. and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, “baby Reese” Henry; brother, Jeremy Henry; father, Wilfred Henry Sr.; maternal grandparents, Freddie and Bernice Massey; cousin, Edwin Moody, paternal grandparents, Moody and Ruby B. Henry.
Graveside service will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Whiteriver.
Family requests to a mask, keep 6 feet social distancing and 10 people at a time to say your final goodbye. Refrain from giving handshakes and hugs. Thank you.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Henry family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
