Tyson Miller

Tyson Andrew Miller unexpectedly passed away on March 21, 2021 in Show Low, Arizona. He was born August 1, 1986 to Brenda Charley and Edwin Del Miller.
Tyson was born in the White Mountains, but raised in Grants, New Mexico. He was a beloved father, son and brother. He was an accomplished athlete, earning a college scholarship for cross country. Tyson was a friend to all who met him. His memory and accomplishments will be everlasting.
Tyson is survived by mother: Brenda Charley; father: Edwin Miller; grandfather: Thurman Miller; sister: Cynthia Miller; brothers: Davin Miller, Edwin Miller Jr. and Justin Miller and son: John Paul Miller. He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Margaret Miller.
A Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, AZ. A Graveside Service will follow at the Lakeside Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Miller family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.