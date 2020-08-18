Una Lee Phelps passed away peacefully in the home of her daughter on August 10, 2020 where she was able to be surrounded by loved ones. She was born May 11, 1931 in Teton City, Idaho and was raised in Idaho Falls. After her marriage, she moved to Arizona and spent the rest of her life there.
She is survived by her five children, Don, Boyd, Nola, Ray and Laurie Clayton and her brother, Royce Searle. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Una Lee devoted her life to her family and friends, to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and to anyone in need. She was extremely generous and offered service and unconditional love to everyone she encountered. She had a way of making everyone feel special. The lives she touched were numerous and her legacy is eternal.
Una Lee will be laid to rest at the City of Mesa Cemetery, 1212 North Center St., Mesa, Arizona
The funeral Will be broadcast for anyone desiring to join us at 9a.m., Tuesday, April 18. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWnsf51fzmg&feature=youtu.be
Comments can be made on Bunker website http://www.bunkerfuneral.com
Feel free to add photos of Una Lee.
