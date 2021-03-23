Valarie Kim Banashely died on March 16, 2021, at her home in Whiteriver surrounded by her family. She was 65.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1958, in Whiteriver to the late Kenzie Manuel Sr. and Patricia Banashley.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, sign our online guest book or view the full obituary, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
