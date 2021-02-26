Valita DeClay

Valita C. DeClay peacefully, went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2021 in Whiteriver, AZ. She was born on July 6, 1948 to The Late Jimmie and Agnes DeClay. She was born and raised in Whiteriver, AZ; enjoying the outdoors, riding horses and home making activities and looking after her siblings.
She attended the Whiteriver and Ganado Mission Schools where she was active in clubs and athletics. She enjoyed participating in rodeos and held a few titles: Miss Cedar Creek Rodeo Queen, Miss WMAT Rodeo Queen, Miss White Mountain Apache and Miss Indian EAC.
She valued her culture and Apache traditions. She attained her Associates Degree to enhance her work with assisting tribal members in the social service field. Later in life she established a family and resided in Canyon Day, AZ. Her family was a big priority to her. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Throughout her life spirituality was important to her and she was a member of the Whiteriver Lutheran Church.
Valita is survived by her children: Jayson Hastings, Tashena Yazzie and Albert Hastings; brothers: Anthony DeClay and Timothy DeClay; sister: Linda DeClay and grandchildren: Colten Yazzie, Cooper Yazzie, Genesis Billy-Hastings, Gannon Hastings and Gia Hastings. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Naomi Hastings; father: Jimmie DeClay; mother: Agnes Danford-DeClay; brother: David DeClay and sister: Patricia Gloshay.
A Viewing will take place at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, AZ from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021. A Graveside Service will follow at the Fort Apache Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the DeClay Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
