Valora Ruth Kiggins McCloud went to her heavenly home on June 8, 2022. Valora was born on August 15, 1939 in Provo, Utah to Kenneth and Eva Kiggins. Valora married Odis McCloud on Feb 14, 1959 in Provo, Utah.
Valora, along with Odis and three children, moved to Arizona in 1969, where they served as Assembly of God missionaries to the White Mountain Apache Tribe. Valora was very active in the ministry, serving in a number of different roles i.e., Sunday School teacher, youth leader, women’s ministry, etc.
While serving on the reservation, a precious baby girl was added to the family, making four children. After a number of years, Odis and Valora established Blueridge Christian Center in Pinetop/Lakeside, where she continued to be active in ministry over the next 30 years.
Valora is survived by her husband Odis McCloud of Apache Junction, Arizona, and two sons and their wives, Lee McCloud (Cindy) of Salem, Oregon, Kenny McCloud (Sherry) of Apache Junction; and two daughters and their husbands, Vicki Strickland (Randy) of Milwaukie, Oregon, and Kandi Pacheco (PJ) of Florence, Arizona. There are ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be on August 6, 2022 at AJ First Assembly of God, 651 N Ocotillo Drive Apache Junction, AZ 85120, at 1:00 p.m.
