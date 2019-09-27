Veda Carroll

In loving memory of Veda Tessay Carroll, 78, of McNary, who passed away, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Whiteriver, due to an illness. She was born Aug. 31, 1941 in Whiteriver, of the Dischiidin Clan and born for the Lyahaiye Clan. She was born to the late Herbert, Sr. and Edna Gatewood-Tessay. Veda lived in McNary for almost 60 years.
Veda was an extremely kind person with a quiet nature and always enjoyed the company of her family, relatives and friends. She was not quick to judge, but always found a way to be positive about people. Her kind spirit will live on amongst her family. Veda also loved the things about nature and especially her favorite creature, the ladybug.
She worked many jobs including, the former McNary General Store, Sunrise Resort, Alchesay High School, Roundhouse Resort and a homemaker towards the end of her life. She was an excellent Apache breadmaker, as well as had a talent for pollen making. Many people came to her for her pollen to be used at Sunrise Dance Ceremonies. She had a faith in her Savior Jesus Christ and attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints often.
Veda is survived by her children: Fernando Carroll, Pamela Carroll (Wilfred Case), Orlando and Wilceta Carroll, Cynthia Carroll, Jimmy and Priscilla Carroll, Lancione and Stellyn Carroll; 27 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; five sisters: Sylvia Tessay, Krista Tessay, Glenda Hernandez, Karen Tessay, Elmira Cosen; three brothers, Dean "Drew" Tessay, Colin Tessier and Gary Tessay.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Levitto Tessay, Sr., Herbert Tessay, Jr., Chet Tessay, Philbert Tessay, an infant brother and sister Melva Tessay.
A two-night wake began at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at her home, 140 Whispering Pines Lane in McNary. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lakeside Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1520 Church Lane in Lakeside. Concluding services and Interment will follow immediately at the Ponderosa Pines Cemetery in McNary.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.