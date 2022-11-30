Velma Ruth Perkins died Nov. 23, 2022 in St. George, Utah just as she planned, in her home surrounded by her husband, family and friends. Mother gave her life to her family, to the less fortunate and to the Lord. Just days before her passing she humbly affirmed "she was going home to be with Jesus."

Velma is survived by two biological children, Shelley Sulu and Luther Perkins. She’s also survived by three stepchildren, Janina, Pamela and Tracy. 

