Velma Ruth Perkins died Nov. 23, 2022 in St. George, Utah just as she planned, in her home surrounded by her husband, family and friends. Mother gave her life to her family, to the less fortunate and to the Lord. Just days before her passing she humbly affirmed "she was going home to be with Jesus."
Velma is survived by two biological children, Shelley Sulu and Luther Perkins. She’s also survived by three stepchildren, Janina, Pamela and Tracy.
Velma was born on June 11, 1941 in McNary, Arizona to Ralph Arthur Lewis and Eva Helen Jenkins. Velma had four siblings, two that preceded her in death, Ralph Lewis, and Charles Lewis. She is survived by two sisters, Carol Lewis Downing and Sharlia Lewis.
Velma worked for the federal government in her early professional career, and finished her career working for the Joseph City School District. Velma's greatest joy professionally was selling real estate with her father. They opened Lewis Reality, with offices in Holbrook and Show Low.
Velma met and married the love of her life, Gayle Perkins, on April 11, 1961. They were married for 61 years, and Gayle was by her side at the time of her passing. The most important day of her life was March 5, 1983, when she was sealed to Dad in the Mesa, Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Velma loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ; her greatest joy was humanitarian work on the Navajo Indian Reservation. Velma wrote grants and worked very hard to get a detox facility in Holbrook, Arizona. Velma knew firsthand the effects of alcohol on individuals and families. She was relentless in her pursuit to ease the suffering of every human she met who was in need. She often said, when we smell cigarettes and alcohol in church every Sunday, we will be doing the right thing.
Funeral services will be held at the Pine View Mortuary in St George, Utah on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a viewing that will start at 12:30 p.m. until 1:40 p.m. prior to the funeral services.
The interment will be at the Santa Clara City Cemetery, Ancestor Way, Santa Clara, Utah, following the funeral ceremony.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.
