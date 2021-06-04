Velma Smithson

Velma Penrod Smithson (92), surrounded by loved ones, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021 at her home in Mesa. Velma was born and raised in Show Low and is the eldest of the five children of Flauris Chester and Grace Ellen Penrod.
She married Onzel Taylor Smithson in 1945. They made their home in Show Low where they raised their six children: Gary (Kathleen Tiffany), Loretta (Randy) Willis, Carol, Leta (Fred) Smith, Dennis (Dena Spawn) and Penny (Lance) Westfall.
After Onzel passed in 1995, she kept their business of 35 years open until she moved to Mesa in 2000.
Velma was preceded in death by her brothers Floyd (Jerrie), Jack (Lucy), Joseph (Vanda) and sister, Dorothy Jean (William Moritzky).
Her grandchildren number 25, plus 17 in-laws. She has 72 great grandchildren and three are married and 4 great great-grandchildren.
Velma was an excellent seamstress and did custom sewing. She purchased a skirt pleater and pleated ornate square dance skirts for several years. Her next enterprise was an upholstery shop which eventually transitioned into a drapery and window-covering business that included custom-quilted bedspreads. She loved to create pieced quilt tops, which she hand quilted, for each of her grandchildren’s wedding gifts. Her hands were never idle.
Velma was a life-long and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous positions including serving as an ordinance worker in the Mesa Arizona Temple. She loved doing genealogy and family history research.
She was a loving and selfless mother, grandmother, and “Grandma Great” who will always be missed.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Mountain View Stake Center, 1550 North Val Vista, Mesa, from 6 – 8 pm.
Velma’s graveside service will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 am. at the Show Low Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were being handled by Meldrum Mortuaries in Mesa, Arizona and Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, Arizona.
