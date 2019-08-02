Velva Kartchner

Velva Mills Kartchner, 87, of Snowflake, returned to her heavenly home Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born July 28, 1931, in Show Low, to Eph and Nell Mills.
She loved dancing and was a Snowflake High School Cheerleader. She met a handsome young sailor, Lynn Kartchner, who had just returned home from WWII. They were married for over 62 years. First and foremost she was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Her fudge was a family treasure. In later years she worked at banking and at Northland Pioneer College. She was a special lady and had many close friends whom she loved and was loved by. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Velva is survived by her three children, Randy (Jennifer) Kartchner of Eagar, Rick (Kathy) Kartchner of Provo Canyon, Utah and Kayle Kartchner of Phoenix; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doyle (Cheryl) Mills of Show Low, Kathy (Jack) Tippetts of Show Low, and Drexel(Loree) Mills of Montana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn H. Kartchner, one grandson and one great granddaughter.
A visitation was held Tuesday, July 30, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, Heritage Chapel, in Snowflake. Burial followed at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel of Snowflake handled arrangements.
