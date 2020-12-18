Venita Young

Venita Mae Young was born in Wright County Missouri on January 29,1932 and passed away peacefully on December 13th, 2020 in Benson, Az. Survived by her children, Les(Diana), Sandy(Scott), son in law Ed, nine grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren and her dear friend George.
Proceeded in death by her beloved husband Bob and daughter Cindy.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 19th at 10:00 am
at Richardsons Rememberence Center at 725 E 4th St, Benson, Az
In lieu of flowers, donations in Venita's memory can be made to Benson Hospital Hospice at 450 S Ocotillo Rd, Benson, Az. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
