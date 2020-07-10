Vera Quintero

Vera Keyes Quintero of Whiteriver, Arizona passed away on June 20, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was 72. Vera was born on May 15, 1948 in East Fork, Arizona to her parents, Francis and Venita (Malone) Keyes.
Vera has been a longtime dedicated employee of RTC (Rainbow Treatment Center.) She began her employment with RTC beginning November 19, 1979 until her passing. She started when it was in Rainbow City in a trailer until August of 1996 when RTC moved to their current location.
Vera loved her job, her cooking was her way of showing clients and staff of RTC her appreciation, dedication and enjoyment through her wonderful and delicious cooking. She cooked with love and it was shown through the taste of her meals. Vera did not even think of retiring from her job with RTC because it brought her so much joy.
She enjoyed her colleagues and admired many. Vera was quiet and may have not spoken up or out but she knew what was expected of her and she went above and beyond. She had RTC in her heart and knew contributing to helping her own people. Vera is truly Rainbow Treatment Center.
Vera is survived by her daughters, Vinla Bonito and Venita (Daryl) Malone; sisters, Phoebe (Lanphrey Edwards) Keyes, Nannie (Hazard) Walker, Karen Moody and Marjorie Tenijieth; brothers, Norman (Minnie Toggie) Keyes and Delano Keyes; grandchildren, Vonia Riley, Jay Riley, Jr., Jason Riley, Tasha Caddo, Tanya Moody, Marwin Moody, Jr., Elijah Moody, Thomas Joe, Viranda Joe and Waylon Joe; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Evans Quintero, Sr.; brother, Tommy Keyes and grandson, Devon Riley.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary beginning at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Taipai Cemetery in Seven Mile.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all CDC recommendations and Tribal Council resolutions will be followed.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.