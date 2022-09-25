Verda Alice Murphy was born to Dena and E. “Bev” Freer at Falls City, Oregon on May 23, 1918. The family included three girls, Verda being the middle sister. They moved to a subsistence farm in the community of Fir Grove, located in the eastern foothills of the Coast Range. There, the three girls spent their youth within that farming community.

In February of 1937, Verda married Leon Murphy. Teddy was born at the end of the year. The family of three moved to Portland, Oregon as job opportunities arose just before WWII. During WWII, Verda worked in the bag factory at St. Helens, Oregon. They lived a few years there, and then they moved to Springfield, Oregon when a new paper mill opened. Rodney joined the family in 1950. The family moved to Snowflake, Arizona when the new paper mill opened in 1962.

