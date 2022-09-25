Verda Alice Murphy was born to Dena and E. “Bev” Freer at Falls City, Oregon on May 23, 1918. The family included three girls, Verda being the middle sister. They moved to a subsistence farm in the community of Fir Grove, located in the eastern foothills of the Coast Range. There, the three girls spent their youth within that farming community.
In February of 1937, Verda married Leon Murphy. Teddy was born at the end of the year. The family of three moved to Portland, Oregon as job opportunities arose just before WWII. During WWII, Verda worked in the bag factory at St. Helens, Oregon. They lived a few years there, and then they moved to Springfield, Oregon when a new paper mill opened. Rodney joined the family in 1950. The family moved to Snowflake, Arizona when the new paper mill opened in 1962.
Verda had a green thumb and a depth of knowledge about gardening. She opened a small nursery in Taylor. Her hobbies included playing the piano by ear accompanying different bands; she took up painting in her midlife years and enjoyed writing poetry. Her other pleasure was baking for two of her granddaughters, delighting them on every Sunday visit.
She lived in her own home, independently, until she reached the age of 102. She had been under the care of BeeHive Home of Snowflake for the last two years. Special thanks to the loving staff of the BeeHive Home and to Accord Hospice for their tender care.
She is survived by son Rodney (Diane), granddaughter Megan (Marcus) Pompe, great-grandson Rodrick, and granddaughter Veronica Murphy. She is also survived by her firstborn Teddy (Thelma, deceased), grandson Ian (Michelle), great-granddaughter Mila; granddaughter Catherine (Jason) Rider and great-grandson Kai.
Graveside service will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 beginning at 2 p.m., at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery, Snowflake, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – Heritage Chapel of Snowflake is handling the arrangements.
