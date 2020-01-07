Verna Kempton died Friday morning, Jan.- 3, 2020, at her home in Lakeside, following a lengthy battle with Alheimer's disease. She was 83 years old. Verna was born Thursday, March 5, 1936, in Duncan, to the late Charles Edward and Orpha (John) Lunt.
Verna loved her parents. Living on a dairy farm, they taught her, by their example, how to work hard. She milked the cows and tended to their needs along with her dad. She also helped her family make ice cream for the family business. She loved to go with her dad to make the milk and ice cream deliveries to five of the little towns that surrounded the thriving metropolis of Duncan. As a girl, Verna appreciated the simple things of life and found much joy in the beauty of the world in which she lived. She went to Duncan High School (which was built on an old pumpkin patch) and was proud to be one of its "Duncan Pumpkin Rollers." She was a graduated member of Duncan High School's Class of '54. While attending school, she met a boy whose name was Kenneth aka: "Stick" because of his gigantic 6'4" stature. It was then that the world's greatest love story began...
Within a few days following her high school graduation, Verna married Kenneth Lorenzo Kempton in the Mesa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kenneth would be the first one to tell you that they were married for exactly 65 years and 7 months! He's especially grateful that they will be together forever throughout the eternities. She was a loving and devoted wife to him and as a helpmate, she was top notch. As their children were born, Verna developed a special bond with each child and was a wonderful mother to them. Their small army (which includes four daughters and one son) all grew up to be the greatest of friends. Verna, along with Kenneth, taught the kids how to work hard and how to organize things in their own lives. She also taught them how to have fun and to "whistle while they worked!" Completely content with being a mother, Verna knew that her greatest work would be done within the walls of her own home. Not only did Verna teach her children not to bite their fingernails, she taught them that "honesty is always the best policy" and that being kind to each other and to be loving to one another would bless their lives immensely. Above all else, she taught her children to love the Lord with all their "hearts, might, mind and strength" and, that when they were "in the service of their fellow man, they were only in the service of their God." Verna served tirelessly in the Relief Society as well as the Primary organizations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Verna knew her way around a kitchen and it's been rumored that she baked the world's greatest pies. She was a woman who knew no strangers. She was one who maintained and kept, a positive attitude in everything that she did. She was happy and had a dance in her every step. Her family says of her that, "she possessed a 'merry heart' and always had a song in it." Verna had a great love for music. In fact, in her life, music was second only to Kenneth.
For decades, her singing talent was sought out by others, as she sang at the weddings and funerals for countless others. This one-of-a-kind and beautiful lady will be greatly missed by many but, none will miss her more than those whom called her "Sweetheart," "Mom," "Grandma" and "Friend."
Verna is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lorenzo Kempton of Lakeside; five children: Teri (John) Caid of Miami, New Mexico, Cindy Aja of Queen Creek, Sheryl (Michael) Jones of Mesa, Kena (Stephen) Heckathorne of Show Low, Kevin Kempton of Phoenix; 17 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Along with her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her two sisters, Audrey Payne and LaDonna Chapman as well as grandson Johnathon Mitchel Aja.
Verna's memorial service will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Pinetop-Lakeside Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1520 Church Lane in Lakeside, where the visitation will begin one hour prior. The concluding service and inurnment will be at a later date at The City of Safford Cemetery in Safford.
The Kempton Family is thankful for the expressions of sympathy they have received during this difficult time and are especially grateful for all of the prayers offered up on their behalf. They rejoice in knowing that "Families Are Forever."
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
