Vernadell Joe entered eternal rest on March 4, 2021, in Whiteriver, Arizona. She was born on Oct. 5, 1948, in Whiteriver. She is survived by four daughters: Katherine Joe, Kathleen Joe, Anna Secakuku and Delphine Saganna and two sons: Vernon Josay and Christopher Josay. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Savannah Zahgotah.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, March 11 at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Joe family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
