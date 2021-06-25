Vernon Laney

Vernon F. Laney, 91, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 in Eagar. He was born February 25, 1930 in Luna, New Mexico, the son of Franklin Searce Laney and Erma Bloomfield.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (AZ time) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Luna, New Mexico building, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Luna Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Vernon’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
