Vicki Smith

Vicki Lynn Smith of Show Low, Arizona peacefully passed away on May 12, at her home in Show Low with her family by her side. She was 67. Vicki was born on December 16, 1952 in Balaton, Minnesota to Laurence Peterson and Shirley (Sharratt) Kells.
Vicki was heavily involved with volunteer work in the White Mountains. She was a member of the Show Low Library Friends in which she was very active. She also was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Show Low and participated in their food pantry for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Kellsey (Stephanie) Ballard of Buda, Texas and their son, Decklynn, Jodi Jones and her daughter, Abigail as well as a sister, Patti (John) Anderson of Pine.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Smith; mother, Shirley Kells; father, Robert Kells; father, Laurence Peterson; son-in-law, Chris Jones and a sister, Kathy Kenyon.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
