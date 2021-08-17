Victor Hudson

Victor Wallace Hudson of Snowflake, Arizona peacefully passed away on August 11, 2021 at his home in Snowflake. He was 89.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 P.M. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the CCPA building in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories, would like to sign our online guestbook and to view the full obituary visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
