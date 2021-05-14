Victor Williams

Victor Stanley Williams, 43, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. Victor was born on March 9, 1978, in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Victor was a great family man who loved his boys with all of his heart. He was also a loving son to his mother.
He is survived by his sons: Brenyn and Hyrum Regnaud; mother, Julie Vawter; 4 siblings: Jennifer (Jamison) Brummel, James Williams, Nicole Vawter and Billy Stolins; and several nieces and nephews.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To view the entire obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
