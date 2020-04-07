Longtime Snowflake, resident, Victoria Elizabeth (Yonkaitis) Benner, 94, died March 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Victoria was born on July 16, 1925, to Eva and Anthony Yonkaitis in Roundup, Montana. She was the oldest of four children and later, four half siblings. She attended school in Rosebud, Montana, and later went to business school in Billings, Montana. She also attended computer classes at Northland Pioneer College in Arizona.
Vicki met her partner for life, Les Benner, in Forsyth, Montana. They were joined in marriage on Sept. 11, 1943 in Lewiston, Montana, and had six children: Linda Tetschner (Ray), Billings, Montana; Vicki Owen (Terry), Snowflake, AZ; Les Benner (Nancy), Billings, Montana; Sandra Porter (Rick), Casper, Wyoming, Elaine Lambrecht, (Mike), Billings, Montana; and Pamela Marchant, Snowflake. Vicki and Les lived in a number of different cities and states including Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Arizona. They built their little oasis in the high desert outside of Snowflake and lived there for more than 40 years.
In her younger days, Victoria worked at Montgomery Ward, Maverik Supper Club, Golden Steer all in Sheridan, Wyoming, and the Bella Vista in Billings, Montana. She also managed properties in Tucson. Victoria worked side by side with her husband in his home building business for many, many years. Victoria was beautiful. In her youth, she was asked to be a mouth model for Ipana toothpaste.
She was grandma to 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. She loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them when they came to Arizona to visit.
Victoria very much enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning, cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, and fishing with friends and family. She was an avid gardener and together with her husband, Les, built their oasis. She was handy with power tools and could drive and operate a mean piece of heavy equipment! She will be remembered by her adventurous spirit and strength of mind.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, all seven of her siblings and half siblings, two grandsons, and a great grandson. Victoria is now at peace and will be sorely missed.
Never one to follow the ordinary, she is still keeping us on our toes as we navigate arrangements in the midst of social distancing. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service and Zoom service was held at 11a.m. Friday, April 3, at the Marantha Bible Church; 581 Old Linden Rd, Show Low.
