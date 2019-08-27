Victoria Hamilton died Aug. 20, 2019, in Snowflake, after a long battle with COPD. She was born Nov. 16, 1950, to Virginia and Max Coates Jr.
Victoria was born and raised in Wisconsin, but she called Arizona home for over 40 years, living in Lakeside for 20 of those years. She was a ceramics artist and won several awards for her Native American masks. She worked at Hon-Dah Casino for 18 years.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lori and Melanie, and her only grandchild, Seth.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the family, website www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
