On Friday, November 26, 2021, Victoria Hill Juárez Sánchez, wife, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away at age 88 in Encinitas, California. She was a resident of north San Diego County for over 64 years. Victoria was born on August 1, 1933, in McNary AZ to Jesus A. and Benigna M. (Hill) Juárez. She attended grade school in Flagstaff AZ and in Phoenix AZ, graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1951, and in 1954 became a RN, training at the Los Angeles County School of Nursing. In 1978 she earned a BSN degree from the University of San Diego.
On June 11, 1956, Victoria married Jess M. Sánchez who survives her along with their children, Alex (Donna) of Las Vegas NV, Ben (Sandra) of San Antonio TX, Jess Mark (Graciela) of Coachella CA, and Cristal (James) of Houston TX. She was the grandmother of eight (Daniel, Samuel, Andrew, Natalie, Lauren, Cameron, Jesse III, and Melanie) and great-grandmother of three (Natalia, Isabelle, and Keira).
Victoria was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Santos Hill Juárez. She is survived by two brothers, Rudolfo and Paul, and their children, several nephews, nieces, and their children.
Victoria was proud to be a working mother. In addition to raising four children with her husband, she worked for over 43 years in nursing. Beginning as an RN in local hospitals in Phoenix, Flagstaff, and north San Diego County, she became the night shift nursing supervisor of a hospital in 1969. Victoria help found the Escondido Community Clinic, the first free health clinic in the north San Diego County area. After obtaining her BSN she worked for the County of San Diego as a public health nurse until her retirement in 1997.
A memorial service will begin with a rosary and eulogy at 1 PM on Monday, December 20, 2021, in the Old Mission Church, Mission San Luis Rey de Francia, Oceanside CA. A funeral mass will begin at 1:30 PM and internment will follow.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Neighborhood Healthcare (www.nhcare.org/donate-now/), the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (givenow.lls.org/), or the Scripps Health Foundation (scripps.org/memorialdonations).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.