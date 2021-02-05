Vida Moya was born Dec. 4, 1944 in Springerville, Arizona. He died of a Heart Attack on Jan. 20, 2021 In Socorro, New Mexico.
Vidal Proudly served in the Air Force during the Vietnam war. He was also a proud member of the DAV, where he served as commander, treasurer and honor guard for other veterans funerals.
Vidal was born to Vidal Sr. and Carmen Moya. He has joined them in heaven as well as his sisters Priscilla Cabrera, and Linda Romero and one brother Stanley Moya.
He leaves behind his wife Annette, his sons Stanley, Randy, Tony and Manuel, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren
He also leaves behind his 3 brothers Clifford Moya, Roger Moya, and Arnie Moya. He will be missed dearly. He was loyal to his country, his crossword and the love of his family.
