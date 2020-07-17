Vine “Kinney” Ethelbah was called home to be with our Lord on July 5, 2020 at the age of 93 at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, Arizona. She was born in Kinishba, Arizona on June 19, 1927 to Chester and Eva “Gay” Kinney.
Vine lived a long beautiful life, she was a strong willed, kind and compassionate person. She enjoyed telling stories of her childhood, sharing wisdom of the old Apache ways and making camp dresses.
Vine had a large family, having 17 children which she is survived by, sons; Lonnie (Valeria) Ethelbah Sr., Henry (Verella) Ethelbah, Arthur Mark (Renelda) Ethelbah, daughters; Flora Jensen, Phyllis Larzelere, Margret (Corwin) Smith, Mary Ethelbah, Gina (Keith) Loas and Stephanie Baylish; two brothers Minor Kinney and Alvin (Ruby) Kinney, One goddaughter; Evaline (Moody) Pusher; 39 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Ethelbah Sr.; Children, Edwin, Ruby Jean, Roger, Anthony, Nathan Ethelbah, Luther Ethelbah Jr, Linda Altaha and Pauline Crocker.
A viewing will be held Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Funeral Service will be Wednesday July 22, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at Canyon Day Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all CDC recommendations and Tribal Resolutions will be followed.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
