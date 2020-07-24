Hello friends of Vinnie Allbritton. It is with great sadness that Jayme and I must inform you that our mother, Vinnie, passed away on July 1, 2020.
Mom had been battling with some health problems the last few years and suffered a stroke in March of this year. To our dismay, mom could not recover enough to go home, and with the pandemic, we were not able to visit her.
This has been a painful time for all of us. The best peace we can find through all of this is that mom lived her life the way she wanted to.
If you knew mom, you are probably well acquainted with this aspect of her personality. Mom wrote a paper back in the early 2000’s for a university sociology class describing her life journey up to that point and I hope to be able to share that with you soon. Until then, I’ll do my best to give everyone a short history of her journey.
Mom was born October 27, 1946, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. While she was quite young, her mom and dad relocated the family to California. She and her sister, Dolores, grew up in Chico.
She graduated from Chico High School in 1964 and would start university only to leave after one semester; she just didn’t find anything to keep her attention. She married our father and couldn’t wait to start a family. They had three kids, Staci in 1970, Jayme in 1974, and Michelle in 1979.
She completed beauty school, obtained her cosmetology license, and worked as a stylist while pursuing her ultimate calling as a spiritualist, an astrologer, and a medium. She spent the rest of her life in this area and it was a passion, a calling for her. She greatly enjoyed helping her clients through her skills and experience.
Some of her other passions were road trips, Native American culture, photography, painting, collecting gems and minerals, and of course, her dogs. She was a strong, independent woman with a great sense of humor and a laugh I already dearly miss.
Please feel free to share any stories you have of our mom. Maybe she helped you in some capacity through her work? Or she might have just been an old friend. In any case, share if you feel moved to do so.
Peace be with you and thank you for being a part of her life!
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Allbritton family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
