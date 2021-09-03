Viola Parrish

Viola "Mickie" Jeanette Parrish born on March 29, 1936 in Lake Zurich, Illinois to Letha and Noah Bonebrake, passed away August 19, 2021.
She is survived by three children: Rick (Mary) Parrish, Candice (Vance) Hancock and Robin Brumage; 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mabel Morris of Illinois and Betty Smith of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Julie Carruth; parents, three brothers and two sisters.
A private family memorial service will be held at the Show Low Cemetery in October.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
