Virgie Ann Uttecht

Virgie Ann “Nan” Johnson Uttecht, 82, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Snowflake, which has been her home since 1979. Nan was born March 22, 1937 in Fleming, Kentucky, the daughter of Ferris Johnson and Addie Elizabeth Johnston Johnson. At the age of 6 her family made the travel to Arizona where they settled in Sunnyslope, later to relocate to south Phoenix.
Nan will be remembered through the love she shared from canning, baking and cooking from her kitchen. One of her greatest passions was making her prize winning red chili; winning many trophies, giving her bragging rights. Painting and arts and crafts she dearly loved to share and do with her grandchildren. She also donated her time to many community services, running elections for her area and served many years with the Cedar Hills Property Assoc. In her younger years she enjoyed her time as an assistant Girl Scout leader in south Phoenix.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
She is the loving mother of Sheila (Phoenix, deceased) Houston of Brookings, Oregon; Karen (Earl) Mangum of St. Johns; Jeffery (Tina) Uttecht of Pinetop and Gregory Uttecht. She is also the grandmother to 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Uttecht, son Gregory Uttecht, grandson Rodney Plympton, III and son-in-law Phoenix Houston.
A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Burnham Mortuary in St. Johns with graveside services following at 2 p.m. at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery. Interment will immediately follow the graveside services.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Virgie’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.