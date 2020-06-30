Virginia Aguilar of Show Low, went to be with God on June 7, in Show Low. She was 84. Virginia was born in Tlacolula, Oaxaca, Mexico on December 20, 1935 to the late, Zenon and Francisca (Javier) Perez.
She was a devoted Catholic and member of the St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Show Low. In her earlier years she worked as an obstetrician.
Affectionately known as Mama Vicky she adopted everyone she met and loved them as family. She enjoyed gardening and dancing.
She is survived by her five sons, Arturo (Linda), Hector (Corlos), Lazaro (Monica), Hernan (Angelica) and Alex (Araceli), one daughter, Edith (Chris) Mclachlan; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Eufemia, Teresa, Marcelina and a brother, Emiliano.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Lazaro; sisters, Rosa and Maria and brothers, Fabian and Miguel.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Owens Livingston Mortuary-White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic give yourself enough time, and be respectful of others time, as only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time and social distancing is recommended.
The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 3, at the St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 1400 E. Owens, Show Low with a mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in the Show Low Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Lazaro.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
