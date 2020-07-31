On July 17, 2020, Virginia Evers went to be with the Lord and her husband, Ellis. Virginia was two months shy of her turning 100 years old. She is survived by her six children, 28 grandchildren and 70 great-grandchildren.
Virginia and Ellis were pioneers in the Pro-Life movement. She created "The Precious Feet" pin; a lapel pin the size and shape of a 10 week old baby. Countless babies have been saved from abortion because of it. It became the International Pro-Life Symbol and tens of millions have been distributed worldwide.
Virginia was known for her warmth and compassion. Her enthusiasm and upbeat outlook drew people to her. To her children, she was loving and crazy fun. Teens naturally flocked to her and Ellis for love, guidance and, of course, Virginia's cooking!
In 1976, she and Ellis moved to Taylor, Arizona from La Mesa, California. She quickly made friends and became a leader in the community for Pro-Life and conservative causes. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren celebrate a life well-lived and are proud to be part of her legacy.
Private graveside services will be held for her at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona. Memorial contributions, in her honor, to the Hope House Maternity Home, 1901 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona 85901 have been suggested by her family.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
