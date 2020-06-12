Virginia “Lee” Lilly

Virginia "Lee" (Williams) Lilly passed away peacefully June 4, with beloved family at her side. Lee was born September 24, 1943 in Snowflake to Virginia and Troy Williams and was raised in the White Mountains. Lee loved to sew and crochet, She enjoyed camping and especially spending time at Burro Mountain camping with her family.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband Bruce and other family members.
She is survived by her four sons; Troy (Amy) Lilly, Alan (Roxanne) Lilly, Jack (Mary) Lilly, Casey Lilly, grandchildren Cynda, Ariana, Cassandra, Ethan, Ashley, Jack Jr., Willow and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held June 13, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery. We are grateful to Solterra of Lakeside and Hospice Compassus for the care, compassion and concern they gave to Lee.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
