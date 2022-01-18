Virginia McIntosh

Virginia M. McIntosh, 86, of Pinetop, passed away January 5, 2022, in the comfort of her home. She was born February 23, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Virginia moved to Arizona at a very young age, later becoming a teacher. At the time of her passing, she had been a resident of Arizona for over 70 years.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

