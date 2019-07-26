Virginia Thompson

Helen “Virginia” Fenton Thompson died Wednesday, July 17, after complications from a fall. She was born Sept. 3, 1925, in Ely, Nevada to Stanley and Helen Fenton.
Virginia was raised in Sheridan, Montanam where she graduated from high school in 1943. In 1947, she married Otto Maurice “Mike” Thompson. They had three children and lived in Mesa, from 1952 to 1969. Virginia lived in Eagar, for 49 years.
Virginia started her career in medical records at Chandler Regional Hospital in 1967. In 1970, she began working in medical records at the White Mountain Regional Medical Center in Springerville. She retired in 1991 as the head of the medical records department.
Virginia had a special place in the hearts of those who knew her. She made people around her feel appreciated, as she was genuinely interested in their lives. Having known many tragedies in life, she demonstrated an attitude of gratitude and cheerfulness. One of the most precious gifts she shared with her friends and family was her boundless curiosity and sense of wonder with nature. Virginia was a talented artist in oils, watercolors, pencil and weaving. Her interests were varied and included archeology, geology, botany, architecture, science, history and spirituality.
Virginia is survived by her three children: Tyler Thompson of Eagar, Steven Thompson (Darlene) of Portland, Oregon and Christine Thompson Schultz (Dave) of Hamilton, Montana. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Josie Thompson, Lucas Thompson and Matthew Thompson (Ornella Hernandez) of Portland, Oregon, and Chelsie Davidson of Phoenix; and two great-grandchildren, Scott and Jessica Davidson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Thompson and brother Jack Fenton.
A memorial service will be held this fall in Springerville. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to The Round Valley Library, the Little Colorado River Chapter of Arizona Archaeology, or the Environment Arizona Research & Policy Center.
