Vonda Kay Larzelere, passed on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Tucson university medical center in Tucson, Arizona. Vonda was born October 12, 1964 in Whiteriver Arizona to the late Ronnie and Vera Lupe.
She is preceded in death by her brother Titus Lupe. Vonda was the youngest sister of 6 siblings, she is survived by her sisters, Jackie Lupe, Geraldine Lupe, Caroline Altaha, and brother Monte Lupe; a cherished son, Jonathan Lupe and grandson Jaron Lupe; also many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Vonda loved to spend time with her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. They will miss her so much. She made sure the kids made it to school had sleepovers for them. She was the fun aunt and grandma. Vonda was there to give advice and offer prayers. She loved to sew cook and always has a hug for everyone.
A viewing will be held February 5, 2021 at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, Arizona from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Interment will follow at 1:30pm East Fork Dove Street Cemetery in East Fork, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.