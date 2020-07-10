Vurrell Finch

Vurrell Gilbert Finch, saddled up his horse and rode peacefully from this life, Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Springerville. He was born December 4, 1927 in Durango, Colorado to William Clyde Finch and Pearl Norton Finch.
This small, larger than life man was married 73 years to his sweetheart, Iris Margaret Bigelow, who describes her husband as “the hardest working man she has ever known.” They welcomed nine children and raised them upon a foundation of hard work, service to others and mostly a deep eternal love for family.
Vurrell was the eldest living of 14 brothers and sisters. He built, remodeled or made repairs to nearly every home in the Round Valley area. He mentored his family members so that they could gain valuable skills to provide for their families. He, along with his younger brothers also supplied the Phoenix area with thousands of Christmas trees; harvested from his beloved mountains for many, many years. Always the champion fixer even in his last few years, he stored tools in the seat compartment of his walker; just in case anything needed repaired. Each day for him was just an opportunity to assist someone in need.
Vurrell retired at age 62 to serve a mission in England. He tried to retire again at 72 and finally made it at 92. Vurrell led an honorable life of military, family, church and compassionate service, including serving as a missionary to the Zuni community and later to England along with his eternal companion, Iris. He was very blessed with spiritual gifts that widely influenced, edified and strengthened everyone he knew, loved and served.
Our Dad was beyond adventurous, optimistic, faithful, devoted, fun loving, athletic and physically strong, fiercely loving and quick witted. Forever faithful to the Savior and the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, he was a beacon to everyone who knew him.
Vurrell is survived by his wife Iris, children, Vurrell Jr.”Chip” (Kristie), Denny, Kathy, Bill (Sandi), Clifford (Tammy), Wade (Nanette), Lily, Shaun (Carene), Cynthia (Blaine) Morris, siblings, Stanley, May, Clydene, Ellen, Jeanie, Glen, 46 grandchildren (1 proceeds him in death), 183 great grandchildren and 26 great, great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, William Clyde, Jr., Betty, James “Jim”, Rulon, Tommy, Aurther and Daniel.
He never let an opportunity go by to declare his love for all his posterity, always greeting and saying goodbye to each of them with; “You are my favorite.”
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Vurrell’s family, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.burnhammortuary.com" www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
