Wade Carlisle went to be with the LORD in an unexpected accident on May 1st near Holbrook, AZ. Wade was born in Show Low, AZ to parents Jack Carlisle and Phyllis Carlisle on October 7th, 1970. Wade grew up on his dad’s cattle ranch in Show Low, AZ with his two brothers, Donny and Mark. Throughout his childhood and teenage years he enjoyed riding horses with friends, raising 4H steers, branding cattle, and endlessly teasing his brothers. As he got older, he became an accomplished clogger and was even asked to perform in Nashville. Wade graduated from Show Low High School in 1989 and then attended Northland Pioneer College for two years. Wade then finished his Bachelor’s Degree in Business at Northern Arizona University where he made several lifelong friends. Afterwards, Wade felt a calling from GOD towards His ministry so Wade decided to get a Master’s Degree at Golden Gate Seminary.
In September of 1997, Wade met the love of his life, Sandra Cleveland. They married in July of 1998 and in 2001 they welcomed their first child, a beautiful daughter, Emma Grace Carlisle. In 2004, they welcomed their second beautiful daughter, Abbey Marie Carlisle. During this time, Wade bought two businesses, Walt’s Hardware store and the Roxy Theater; began serving on Holbrook City Council; and began working as the youth pastor at First Baptist Church of Holbrook.
Over the next several years, while raising a family, Wade worked for BNSF, worked as a local handyman, ran for state senate, worked as a substitute teacher, joined the Hashknife Pony Express, and continued to serve his community. Wade was a man who loved and knew GOD and shared this love with everyone he came across. He will be greatly missed by his wife and two daughters, along with his friends, and the people helped throughout his life.
Wade is survived by his mother, Phyllis Carlisle; his beloved wife, Sandy Carlisle; his daughters, Emma Carlisle and Abbey Carlisle; his brothers, Donny(Kathy) Carlisle and Mark(Tisha) Carlisle; eight nieces and two nephews and their spouses and his 13 great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his dad, Jack Carlisle; his uncle, Jason Carlisle; his paternal grandparents, Jason and Grace Carlisle; his maternal grandparents, Martha and Eugene King; and his father-in-law, Charles Cleveland.
There will be a viewing prior to service on Saturday May 8th at 10am at First Baptist Church of Holbrook, service will follow at 11am with lunch afterwards. Interment will be at 4pm the same day at Burton Cemetery in Show Low, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Youth For Christ of Holbrook, AZ as Wade’s heart was in youth ministry. This can be done online at yfc.givingfuel.com/31045 or by check written to Youth For Christ with 31045 in the memo line. Checks can be given to a YFC leader or Pastor Nathan Heller at the service.
