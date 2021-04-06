Walker Hartman

Our Precious Son, Walker Dean Hartman, was taken to his Heavenly Home on March 28, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. Walker is the son of Dean and Melissa (Starns) Hartman of Show Low. Blessed are we to have been chosen and given the privilege to be your Momma and Daddy, your time with us was short and sweet, and the Love we have for you will never Fade. By God’s Grace we will hold you again, for God gives us the assurance of seeing our precious child Walker Dean Hartman in heaven (2 Sam 12: 22-23), because we trust in God. Walker Dean Hartman is saved by Grace, and so we shall be saved by Grace through Faith by trusting in Jesus Christ for our Salvation.
Walker Dean Hartman during his presence on this earth, was the Apple of our Eye, our Precious Gift from God, and while his time with us was short, our hearts broke and our souls ache for him, his smile, his giant dimples, the smell of his hair, the way he lovingly looked at us, and watching him sleep, our lives are truly blessed to have been in his presence. Walker is survived by his Parents: Dean and Melissa Hartman; Grandparents: Donita and Will Stiltner, Guy and Julie Hartman; Great Grandparents: Frankie and Bob Durant, David Hartman and Chuck and Linda Haynie; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services were held Monday, April 5. We would like to thank Owens Livingston Mortuary, The Morning Rose and our families.
